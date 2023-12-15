Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 114.2% in November

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

