Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
