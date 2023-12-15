Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

