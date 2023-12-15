Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIVHY
Vivendi Stock Performance
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.