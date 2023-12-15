Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

VIVHY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

