Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,032,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 6,053,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,387.8 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

