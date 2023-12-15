Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

