Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Buys A$20,134.20 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of A$20,134.20 ($13,246.18).
Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Russell Chenu acquired 3,949 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$28,120.83 ($18,500.55).
- On Thursday, November 16th, Russell Chenu purchased 8 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.00 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$56.00 ($36.84).
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.47, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
About Vulcan Steel
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Steel
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.