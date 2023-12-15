Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Buys A$20,134.20 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of A$20,134.20 ($13,246.18).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Russell Chenu acquired 3,949 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$28,120.83 ($18,500.55).

On Thursday, November 16th, Russell Chenu purchased 8 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.00 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$56.00 ($36.84).

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.47, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

