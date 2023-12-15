Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

WM stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

