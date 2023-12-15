Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 132,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 35,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

