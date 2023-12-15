Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.80 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.