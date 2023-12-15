Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

