Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of WBS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

