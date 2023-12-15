Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Update

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,479,500 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 8,717,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Weimob Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEMXF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Weimob has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.45.

Weimob Company Profile

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing SaaS products; customized software, such as ERP solutions; and other software related services, as well as WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Catering, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others for e-commerce, retail, catering, hotel, local life, and other industries.

