Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Vestis (NYSE:VSTS)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

VSTS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $19.09 on Friday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

