Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

