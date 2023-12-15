Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.