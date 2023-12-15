Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Up to $136.06

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.06, but opened at $140.73. Woodward shares last traded at $137.02, with a volume of 39,242 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.