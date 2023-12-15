Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Down 2.8 %

WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

