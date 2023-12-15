Worldcoin (WLD) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $309.73 million and $126.32 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00006029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,041,567 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 122,022,528.63450146 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.64785175 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $135,735,988.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.