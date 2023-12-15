Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.60

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 59793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.