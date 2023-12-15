Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after buying an additional 271,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

