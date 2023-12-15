Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Xylem stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

