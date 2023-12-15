Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

ZBH stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

