Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

