Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covea Finance raised its position in Zoetis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 250,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 206,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.