ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

