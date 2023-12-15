ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 602 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

