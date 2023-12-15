ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

