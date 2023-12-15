ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,087,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $29.02 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

