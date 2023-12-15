ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,041,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,454,000 after buying an additional 109,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

