ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

