4,995 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $169.76. 171,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

