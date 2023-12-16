Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

