Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $133.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.59.

NYSE A opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

