Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,857,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 189.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 135,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $5,243,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

