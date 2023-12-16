Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

