Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 1,930 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.5% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 228,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 44,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

