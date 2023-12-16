Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $300.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $256.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.35.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

