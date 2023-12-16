Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Increased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AM opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

