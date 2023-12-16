Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,567 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

TTD stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.58, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at $129,469,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

