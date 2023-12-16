Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 134,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

