Apella Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $101.69.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.