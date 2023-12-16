Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSI. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 266,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 205,510 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 272,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.