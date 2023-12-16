Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 30.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $556.27 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

