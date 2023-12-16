Apella Capital LLC Purchases 3,005 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,285,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,363,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE opened at $43.12 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

