Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.20 and a 1-year high of $221.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

