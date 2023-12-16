Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

