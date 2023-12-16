Apella Capital LLC Sells 131 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.29 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

