Apella Capital LLC Takes $725,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

