ARC Resources Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
ARC Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.4011905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
