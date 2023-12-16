Arden Trust Co Has $724,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

